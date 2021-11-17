CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £791.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.62.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

