CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Trading Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $192.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00. CMC Materials traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $151.91. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.94.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCMP. Mizuho upped their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

