CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

