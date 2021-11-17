Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 456,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,909. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COCP shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

