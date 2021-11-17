Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 4,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 581,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $475,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cohu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

