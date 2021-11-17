Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. 121,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,172. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.