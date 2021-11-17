Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.57. 389,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

