Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

