Collective Family Office LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. 64,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,747. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

