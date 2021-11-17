Colony Group LLC Invests $150,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.