Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCHWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $3.23 on Monday. Columbia Care has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.