Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $19.75.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

