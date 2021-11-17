Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 761,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

