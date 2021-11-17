Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,279. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $243.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.