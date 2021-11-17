Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 244.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,066.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,061,595 shares of company stock valued at $72,247,214. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

