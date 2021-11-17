Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Shares of AME stock opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,545,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

