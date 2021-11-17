Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 172,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.