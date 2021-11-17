Comparing EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 7 0 2.88 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus target price of $53.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than Kenon.

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 6.66% 7.70% 2.40% Kenon 128.01% 36.92% 20.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Kenon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $14.22 billion 1.51 $914.63 million N/A N/A Kenon $386.00 million 5.86 $507.11 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Summary

Kenon beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

