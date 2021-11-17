Comparing First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) & Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First United and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 3 5 0 2.18

First United presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First United and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.58 $13.84 million $2.53 7.78 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 4.04 $1.70 billion $0.49 13.06

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51%

Summary

First United beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

