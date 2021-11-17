Comparing Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science 37 and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Medpace $925.92 million 8.73 $145.38 million $4.84 46.46

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Science 37 and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00

Science 37 presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.59%. Medpace has a consensus target price of $190.97, indicating a potential downside of 15.08%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Medpace.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A N/A N/A Medpace 16.71% 21.71% 12.59%

Summary

Medpace beats Science 37 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

