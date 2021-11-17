Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Compass Minerals International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMP opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -70.24%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

