Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.01 or 0.00533474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $164.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Compound alerts:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

