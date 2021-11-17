Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $31,890.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $456.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

