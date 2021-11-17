Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $12,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.