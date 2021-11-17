Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

