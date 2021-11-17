Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

