ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,834. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Get ContraFect alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraFect stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.