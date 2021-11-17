ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,834. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.