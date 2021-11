Contrasting International Isotopes (INIS) & Its Competitors

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS: INIS) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare International Isotopes to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Isotopes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A International Isotopes Competitors 123 716 1430 27 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.50%. Given International Isotopes’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares International Isotopes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes 16.77% 72.20% 10.11% International Isotopes Competitors -0.05% 7.76% 3.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of International Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

International Isotopes has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes’ rivals have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Isotopes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $9.36 million $2.20 million 9.50 International Isotopes Competitors $2.34 billion $399.72 million 40.79

International Isotopes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes. International Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Isotopes rivals beat International Isotopes on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc. engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services. The Radiochemical Products segment includes production and distribution of various isotopically pure radio chemicals for medical, industrial, or research applications. The Cobalt Products segment includes management of a cobalt irradiation contract, fabrication of cobalt capsules for tele therapy or irradiation devices, and recycling of expended cobalt sources. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment consists of the manufacture of sources and standards associated with Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. The Radiological Services Segment concerns a wide array of miscellaneous services that consists of gemstone processing and field services that include source installation, removal, and radia

