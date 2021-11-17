Contrasting Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Inari Medical alerts:

This table compares Inari Medical and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 32.39 $13.79 million $0.27 333.72 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 84.48 -$8.24 million ($1.59) -1.04

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32% Plus Therapeutics N/A -130.78% -67.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.29%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Plus Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.