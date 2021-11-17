Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$18.25 by Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$18.25 price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 182.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

