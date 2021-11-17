Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$18.25 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$18.25 price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 182.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.