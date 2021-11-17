Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

