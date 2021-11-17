Cooper Financial Group Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

