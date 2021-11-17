Copa (NYSE:CPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CPA traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 1,048,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Copa by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Copa by 31.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

