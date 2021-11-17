Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $134.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.