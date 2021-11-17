Cormark Lowers Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$46.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$40.58 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

