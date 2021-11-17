Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the October 14th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,517,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $338,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

