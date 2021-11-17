Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 207.8% from the October 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 53.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.