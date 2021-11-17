CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 155.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $3,445,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.