CoStar Group (CSGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSGP stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,583. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45.

Get CoStar Group Inc alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.