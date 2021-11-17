Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason Sells 85,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.