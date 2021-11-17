Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.48.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $232.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.23.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,854 shares of company stock valued at $29,506,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.