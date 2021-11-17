Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.