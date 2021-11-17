Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $45,813.60 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $562,530.00.

COUR traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,130. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Coursera by 2,023.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 108,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Coursera by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

