Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 269.2% in October

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258. Covestro has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

