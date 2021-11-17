CPChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $356,934.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00312996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009709 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.