Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 10,966 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. 18,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,446. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.