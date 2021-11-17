Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 11,837 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

