Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 736 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.73. 666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $322.50 and a one year high of $454.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

