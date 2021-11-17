Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 5,794,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

