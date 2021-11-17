Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PSMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 14,924 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

